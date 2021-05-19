HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €90.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.08 ($93.03).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €75.76 ($89.13) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €40.07 ($47.14) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is €76.99 and its 200-day moving average is €66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

