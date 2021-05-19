Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

