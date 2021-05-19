Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.43 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $28.43 million and $1.76 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00091185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00388022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00227930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.44 or 0.01320946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,039,728 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

