Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

