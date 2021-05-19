Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Global Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It provides acquisition, disposition, valuation and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. Heritage Global Inc., formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 449,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,937 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

