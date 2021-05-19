Héroux-Devtek (HRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Héroux-Devtek to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HRX opened at C$16.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$591.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$8.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.10.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

