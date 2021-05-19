Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 622,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $434.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

