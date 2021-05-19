High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.13

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.13 and traded as high as C$13.57. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 67,981 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.87 million and a PE ratio of 12.97.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$258.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$266.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

