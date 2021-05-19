Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Hims & Hers Health updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $566,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.