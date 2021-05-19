Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Acquires 4,103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

IWF traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $247.01. 139,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,398. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

