HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.85.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE HFC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 1,709,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

