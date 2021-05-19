Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

HCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$36.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.6599999 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

