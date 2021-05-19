Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Trading Up 0.4%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 1,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

The firm has a market cap of $57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Lawrence acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

