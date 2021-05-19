HomeServe’s (HSV) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,368.50 ($17.88).
LON:HSV opened at GBX 914.50 ($11.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,133.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
