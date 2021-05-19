HomeServe’s (HSV) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,368.50 ($17.88).

LON:HSV opened at GBX 914.50 ($11.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,133.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

