HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Sells $34,399.50 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $108,100.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after buying an additional 83,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.