Horrell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 23,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 37,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $491.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

