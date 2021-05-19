Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $899,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 158.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,665,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 202,856 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

