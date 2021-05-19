Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

