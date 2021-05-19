H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.16.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$15.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.63 and a one year high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,200. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

