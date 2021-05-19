Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Hub Group worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

