HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 600 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00.

HUBS stock opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.19. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.74 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

