Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. 65,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,435,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

