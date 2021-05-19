Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

