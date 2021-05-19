Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.