Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $46,903.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01323544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.89 or 0.10042684 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

