Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Upgraded to Hold by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Hyve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEPF opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Hyve Group has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

