Iconic Token Price Down 54.5% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $8,044.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00317796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00191114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037423 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.55 or 0.01010161 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

