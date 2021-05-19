Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

