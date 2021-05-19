Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $10.57 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.57 or 0.00027862 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $17.17 million and $273,876.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00320774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00179731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.29 or 0.01054701 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,198 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.