IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,019 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 93,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

