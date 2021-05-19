IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after buying an additional 257,835 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

