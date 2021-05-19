IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.05 Million Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -71.07 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

