IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

