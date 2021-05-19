IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 995 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 45.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.50 and its 200 day moving average is $260.26. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.