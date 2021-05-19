IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 521 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5,210.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.