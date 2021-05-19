IFP Advisors Inc Buys 231 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

PFGC stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

