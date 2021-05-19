IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,974 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 294.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 15,000 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472 over the last quarter.

