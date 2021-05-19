IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,471 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

