IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,491 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tilray were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Tilray by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of TLRY opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.