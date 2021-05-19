IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

