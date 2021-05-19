IG Gold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $152,382.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. IG Gold has a market cap of $14.68 million and $152,382.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00094044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00395497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00098354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005451 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

