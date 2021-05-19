iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness Sells 20,000 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 523,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,975. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

