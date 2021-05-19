IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $70,710.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $70,710.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00088459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.55 or 0.01422641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00110667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00059428 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

