II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.79.

II-VI stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. II-VI has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at $28,530,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,840,590 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

