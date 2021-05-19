Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on IMMR. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a PE ratio of -153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $6,349,576.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,526 shares of company stock worth $11,600,186. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Immersion by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Immersion by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

