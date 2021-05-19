Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:IPX opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.43) on Monday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 331.95 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,040 ($13.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 927.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 772.94.
In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
