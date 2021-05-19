Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given Buy Rating at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of IFNNF opened at $38.42 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

