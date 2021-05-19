InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given New $2.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $2.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Get InflaRx alerts:

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in InflaRx by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.