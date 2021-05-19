Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $1,651.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00079783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $484.52 or 0.01256775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.44 or 0.10490651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00105647 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

