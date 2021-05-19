Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 810 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.